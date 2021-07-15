ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Providing homes for people living with dementia should be central to the future of housing
Comment
15.07.21
by Jane Ashcroft
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Council housing boss threatened with homelessness left ‘on verge of crying’ by housing association
Khan promises funding to help London boroughs regain homes lost to Right to Buy
Housing Ombudsman investigating five social landlords over failure to deal with complaints
One of country’s largest housing associations exits SHPS
Providing homes for people living with dementia should be central to the future of housing
How to cope with material shortages
Giant Hong Kong investor enters lease-based supported housing sector with £350m in acquisitions
Grenfell gas contractor should have blocked pipeline holes to stop smoke spread, says expert
RELATED STORIES
15.07.21
Giant Hong Kong investor enters lease-based supported housing sector with £350m in acquisitions
14.07.21
L&Q appoints director of maintenance to drive repairs improvements
14.07.21
For-profits have potential to deliver 130,000 homes over next five years, research finds
14.07.21
Greater Manchester to publish housing proposals as part of new nine-council masterplan
14.07.21
What can housing associations do to help provide childcare for our residents?
14.07.21
The lessons UK housing should learn from Newcastle’s iconic Byker Estate
14.07.21
Landlords should not fear the change that lies ahead
14.07.21
One of country’s largest housing associations exits SHPS
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved