Putting housing at the forefront of the Welsh parliament election
Much of the noise about the UK government’s Internal Markets Bill has fixed on breaches of international law, but there is potential threat to the autonomy of the Welsh government to set policy in housing. It’s one of the reasons housing needs to be at the forefront of the Welsh parliament election, argues Stuart Ropke
Next Article Extra contact with residents during the pandemic is an opportunity to consider tailored fire risk assessments