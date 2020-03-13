Putting the rents up: why are 94% of social landlords planning for a maximum rent rise?

In April, in almost four million social homes across England, something will happen that has not happened for four years. The rent will go up.

After four years of being required by law to cut rents by 1% every year, the sector is now free to increase them again by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus up to one percentage point. In practice, this means a 2.7% rent rise.

Most of the sector is taking up this freedom. Auditor RSM conducted a survey for Inside Housing of 123 English housing providers of varying sizes and found that 94% will take up the maximum rent rise.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this figure is that it is only 94%. The sector needs an unprecedented level of investment, so it was inevitable that the vast majority of landlords would maximise their income after four years of cuts.

But increasing rents should never be an easy decision. This week, Inside Housing asks why providers are doing it, as well as what questions they are asking themselves.

The answer to the first question is essentially obvious – housing providers are facing an enormous funding challenge on three main fronts.

First, making buildings safe and compliant with the developing post-Grenfell building safety guidance has put a huge and unexpected pressure on resources over the past three years. Most landlords have prioritised this work, reasoning that it cannot wait.

Second, reducing carbon emissions entails huge and costly programmes to retrofit homes, strip out gas boilers, install car-charging points and so on. No one has yet publicly put a figure on the total cost of this work, but it is likely to be eye-watering.

Finally, the sector remains committed to the enormous housing pipelines it has promised Homes England and the Greater London Authority.