Q&A: LiveWest chief talks environmental policy

How much of a contribution can modern methods of construction (MMC) make?

MMC will have an increasingly important future role to play in the sector in terms of increased delivery, waste reduction and improved environmental performance.

LiveWest is a board member of Building Better, which is a strategic alliance of housing associations supported by the National Housing Federation. Our aim is to encourage collaboration across the social housing sector in order to realise the true benefits of MMC in terms of quality, sustainability and better value.

Gas boilers will likely be banned in new homes from 2025. How much of a challenge is that, and what can housing providers do now to prepare themselves?

Due to our geography, there are many properties in our housing stock unable to connect to mains gas, so we are experienced in specifying, delivering and maintaining off-gas, low-temperature heating systems.

However, gas remains a cheaper fuel source for our residents and therefore currently we will continue to use gas where available. But we are designing our homes to ensure a non-gas heating system can be retrospectively – and cost-effectively – fitted.

We remain vigilant about emerging technologies, whether they be hydrogen boilers, heat pumps or other low and zero-carbon technologies, to ensure we choose the most appropriate systems for our organisation’s and residents’ long-term needs.

Building fabric aside, how can developers ensure that outdoor spaces can contribute to improving their environmental performance?

Green infrastructure is an important multifunctional feature in our communities, and accessing outdoor spaces has never been more important.

We are committed to promoting sustainable and bio-diverse green spaces, including edible landscaping, tree planting, wild meadows and wildlife corridors through our landscape design on our new build estates and by rewilding our network of existing green spaces.

In 2018, LiveWest commissioned a tree valuation report that measured the economic benefits and values of our trees and other green infrastructure.

This project is the first in the UK by a social housing provider and allows us to quantify that the trees under our management store over 3,600 tonnes of CO2, with a further 109 tonnes sequestered every year.