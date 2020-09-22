Race equality: from wish lists to tangible change

“Quality housing only works when it meets the needs of those who face multiple barriers, do not understand the system, or are stranded in dire situations without fully understanding their options, rights or entitlements” #UKHousing

This plan was the platform for my initial involvement and paper in November 2018, and makes specific recommendations for the housing sector. It also considers the Race Equality Framework 2016-2030 .

A follow-up event to discuss the way forward took place in February this year, attended by some members of the group. The event was held to facilitate the development of an action plan to include Gypsy and Traveller communities, discuss how to improve BME employment in housing, and ultimately find practical solutions that could be implemented as part of the Scottish Government’s commitments in the Race Equality Action plan 2017-2021 .

Back in November 2018, I put forward my recommendations for improving race equality in housing. After consideration by Scotland’s Joint Housing Policy and Delivery Group , these were given the green light and led to several important steps being taken to advance race equality in Scottish housing.

I arranged for delegates at the event to hear directly from people who had been adversely affected by the housing system.

Three people recounted their experiences of dealing with the barriers in the system and the overwhelming unavailability of housing that meets their needs. They highlighted how they live in fear of racism and harassment and will not go out much – definitely not after dark.

One mother travelled more than an hour to take her child to a school where he was supported, because she could not get a house in the area near the school. The family did not understand the system and whilst the community support worker was providing language support and making contact with the housing officials, the system did not consider them as being in need, as they were already living in a house.

This story so clearly illustrates that even when the housing system’s procedures seem to be fair and officials are following the guidelines, often they become detached from the real human needs at the heart of the situation. For housing to deliver for those who are most vulnerable and who have different and additional needs, it has to find ways of putting people rather than procedure at the centre of the system.

The government’s frameworks are, without doubt, helpful. I have seen that there has been a shift in thinking, with equality being considered an important part in the delivery of all strategies and policies. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on BME communities has been recognised and groups have been established to look at this.

There is acknowledgement and there is recognition – but what is needed is action. Setting up groups to learn from experiences and gathering information will not make a difference unless steps are taken to channel that knowledge into real work that can start to deliver tangible and meaningful results.