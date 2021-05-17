RBKC councillor weighed in to Grenfell cladding decision to push against 'champagne' colour choice

A senior councillor at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) intervened in a debate about switching to the cheaper, combustible cladding for Grenfell Tower to argue that he did not like the colour choice of champagne #ukhousing

But emails revealed he pushed against the “champagne” colour choice, advocating instead for “brushed aluminium” or “battleship grey”.

Giving evidence today, Mr Feilding-Mellen said he had become involved in this debate because residents had complained about the delays to the start of the project and he wanted the decision to be taken quickly.

This was being done to save in the region of £500,000 from the job as newly appointed contractor Rydon sought to complete the work within the tight £9.7m budget set by the council.

Rock Feilding-Mellen, former deputy leader and cabinet member for housing at RBKC, became involved in the deliberations of the planning committee as it considered whether or not to approve a switch from zinc to combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding in summer 2014.

“I really don’t like the champagne. Let me know if I need to speak to planners,” he wrote in one email to Peter Maddison, director of assets at the building’s managing agent Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO).

“I think we should stick with the brushed aluminium or battleship grey - not champagne!” he added in another. Told that one of the planners had a preference for the champagne colour he wrote that “if she is the great arbiter of what is good choice, I would like to know her opinion”.

“Why didn’t you ask any questions about other properties of the cladding apart from colour?” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC.

“Because the issue at hand which was causing delay was a disagreement over the colour of the cladding,” replied Mr Feilding-Mellen.

“It looks from this, that you’re bringing... your personal tastes, to bear in the discussion. Would that be fair?” asked Mr Millett.

“It does look like I was expressing my personal tastes... But I think if you look at later emails it is clear, that I do not try to impose my personal tastes, and I say the most important thing is to make progress,” he said.

Mr Feilding-Mellen was also shown an email - widely circulated in the media after being leaked in the aftermath of the fire - which shows Claire Williams, project manager at KCTMO asking a quantity surveyor to provide “good costs” to present to him at a meeting about the cladding switch.

This meeting did not go ahead. Asked what he thought Ms Williams meant, he said: “If they were going to be talking to me about budget issues, I would normally ask questions. I imagine what she’s meaning that she wants to be able to give a clear answer. If I was to ask questions.”

“Did anybody express any concerns about fire safety, in respect of the choice of cladding?” asked Mr Millett.

“It was never raised to me that there was any question of fire safety in this discussion,” replied Mr Feilding-Mellen.