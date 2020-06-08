Re-imagining our workplace

From a personal perspective I’ve always enjoyed working from home. For as long as I can remember I’ve worked a day a week from home. It’s the day I always look forward to; I can set the agenda for the day. We mobilised our business continuity plan on 16 March and most colleagues started working from home. The first couple of weeks felt novel – how great to have this technology and be able to do the job at hand, without travelling 52 miles each way.

“I do look forward to being able to go into the office, seeing colleagues in human form and being able to work in an environment where I feel energised from being around people”

However, by week six I was feeling on the verge of death by video calls! Suddenly working from home was not like I remembered it, it wasn’t a day at my own pace. It almost started to feel a bit intrusive – I had colleagues in my spare room or the living room. While my colleagues are lovely, after feeling like they had been in my home every day for six weeks, I felt like I needed a break. It’s worth remembering that none of us chose to work in this way.

Something else that we maybe take for granted is the ‘transition time’ between work and home, or even between meetings. There’s no segue of travel, simply a fluidity from one state to another, which has its appeal but can also feel like there is no beginning and no end.

I can’t imagine a world where I go back to commuting into the office four or five times a week, where I have a 100-mile round trip each day. But I do look forward to being able to go into the office, seeing colleagues in human form and being able to work in an environment where I feel energised from being around people.

Settle is a business that has always valued our culture, and engagement is at the heart of that. Fundamentally we believe that humans need humans. That’s why our response to this has been what it has – centred around supporting customers and colleagues. Our culture and commitment to social purpose has been cultivated through our engagement; that’s how we protect and grow our values.

This is the time to rethink our workspaces – do we need rows and rows of desks? I would say it’s important we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. While we want to embrace the new, we don’t want to completely disregard the old. A more effective use of space might be by creating more collaborative and open workspaces, so the times we choose to go into the office are to collaborate or to create. We re-contract our relationship with the place of work; it’s a place we go for a specific purpose. We don’t just go to a place to work on autopilot at arbitrary agreed times.

In our re-imagined way of working we focus on value rather than routine.

Anita Khan, executive director of customer services, Settle