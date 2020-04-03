Reclassification of Northern Irish associations delayed for a year

This week the UK Treasury agreed to extend a derogation of postponing the sector’s debt being shifted to the public sector balance sheet until March 2021, Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities (DfC) has said.

Ministers in Northern Ireland previously announced plans to bring forward a bill reducing state influence over housing associations enough to remove the threat of reclassification by the summer.

But with governments now focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, temporary measures have been prolonged until the Northern Ireland Assembly is able to pass the legislation.

A spokesperson for the DfC told Inside Housing: “The Department for Communities was informed on 31 March 2020 that HM Treasury has agreed to the extension of the arrangement to 2020/21, whereby annual housing association borrowing does not impact on the department’s budget.”