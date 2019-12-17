Regulator de-registers housing association previously ruled non-compliant over conflicts of interest

The RSH removed Pathfinder Housing Association from its list of registered providers (RPs) of social housing on 30 October.

According to the RSH’s 2019 Statistical Data Return, Pathfinder did not have a single social housing unit under its ownership or management. The RSH does not allow organisations without stewardship over any social housing to retain RP status.

Pathfinder was deemed non-compliant with regulatory standards on governance and financial viability in September 2018, with the RSH saying the organisation could not provide evidence that its arrangements with third parties had not “inappropriately advance[d] the interests of third parties”.

In 2016, Southwark Council took court action against Pathfinder – then known as London District Housing Association – alleging in the original particulars of the claim that Pathfinder had “conspired” to use “sham transactions” to sell shared ownership homes on the open market that it had purchased through Section 106.