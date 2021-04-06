ao link
Regulator finds no standards breach after five-month investigation into Clarion repairs
News
06.04.21
by Nathaniel Barker
The probe centred around homes in east London involved in a major repairs scandal five years ago
Latest news
Shared owners to be given 990-year leases as government confirms raft of changes to tenure
Grenfell Tower Inquiry expert’s son is head of fire safety at RBKC
Tenant-led housing association downgraded in latest regulatory judgements
Leaseholders call for Kingspan to pay for removal of Grenfell insulation from blocks
Whatever happened to... Rio Ferdinand’s foundation
Our thematic reports can help the social housing sector address the deep-rooted reasons for complaints
Three-quarters of cladding systems on new medium-rise buildings use combustible materials, data shows
Regulator finds no standards breach after five-month investigation into Clarion repairs
06.04.21
Housing associations complete merger to form 25,000-home organisation
06.04.21
Our thematic reports can help the social housing sector address the deep-rooted reasons for complaints
02.04.21
A week in the life of… a business improvement manager
01.04.21
Planning approved for 1,700-home Southend development
01.04.21
G15 landlord hands out £120m contract for seven-year fire remediation programme
01.04.21
Expansion of permitted development rights a ‘golden gift for unscrupulous developers’
01.04.21
Government ditches plans to raise small sites threshold for affordable housing
01.04.21
Shared owners to be given 990-year leases as government confirms raft of changes to tenure
