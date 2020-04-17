Regulatory judgements: large association downgraded on governance and financial viability

The regulator has just released its latest batch of regulatory judgements, see if your association has seen its grading change #ukhousing

The 28,000-home landlord, which operates in the South East of England and the Isle of Wight, saw its governance grading moved from G1 to G2, meaning the association is still compliant with the English regulator’s governance requirements but it needs to improve some aspects to support continued compliance. The association also saw it financial viability rating drop from V1 to V2, meaning it meets viability requirements and has the capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios but needs to manage material risks to ensure continued compliance. The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) was keen to point out that all of the judgements released today were based on in-depth assessments carried out before the coronavirus outbreak and the current situation has no bearing on today’s batch of assessments. The judgement said Southern did not have effective systems to monitor and accurately report on the delivery of its plans. It added that limited range of targets in its internal and external reporting restricts the ability of the board to assess its strategic and operational performance, including its record on delivering value for money.

The regulator has had a strong focus on value for money in recent months and said in January that year-on-year reporting weaknesses with regards to value for money could be reflected in regulatory judgements.

The report also said that Southern’s audit and risk committee has not consistently ensured adequate oversight of the implementation of internal and external audit recommendations.

The board needs to strengthen its assurance framework and ensure its committees terms of reference are operating effectively, the report said. It added that the association needs to improve aspects of its stress-testing and further work was required to develop mitigation strategies and to complete the group’s assets and liabilities records.

Concerns around the group’s communication with the regulator were also raised, but the RSH said that Southern’s board recognised the issues and was working to improve overall control, compliance and reporting systems.

The regulator said Southern, which has a plan to build 7,000 homes of different tenure types over the next nine years, had an adequately funded business plan and its financial plans were consistent with its financial strategy.

However, it said the association had material risks it needed to manage and that its strategic commitment to developing homes for shared ownership and homes for private sale meant its ability to generate liquidity was subject to the volatility of the housing market.

“The scale of this reliance is reflected in key financial metrics, which indicate that the group has limited capacity to service its debt from margins generated solely from social housing letting,” the report said.

It also warned that Southern’s financial performance would be impacted by significant investment in fire safety works.