Regulatory judgements: large association downgraded on governance and financial viability

Southern Housing Group has been downgraded on governance and financial viability gradings by the regulator in the latest batch of regulatory judgements published today.
The 28,000-home landlord, which operates in the South East of England and the Isle of Wight, saw its governance grading moved from G1 to G2, meaning the association is still compliant with the English regulator’s governance requirements but it needs to improve some aspects to support continued compliance.
The association also saw it financial viability rating drop from V1 to V2, meaning it meets viability requirements and has the capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios but needs to manage material risks to ensure continued compliance.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) was keen to point out that all of the judgements released today were based on in-depth assessments carried out before the coronavirus outbreak and the current situation has no bearing on today’s batch of assessments.
The judgement said Southern did not have effective systems to monitor and accurately report on the delivery of its plans. It added that limited range of targets in its internal and external reporting restricts the ability of the board to assess its strategic and operational performance, including its record on delivering value for money.
The regulator has had a strong focus on value for money in recent months and said in January that year-on-year reporting weaknesses with regards to value for money could be reflected in regulatory judgements.
The report also said that Southern’s audit and risk committee has not consistently ensured adequate oversight of the implementation of internal and external audit recommendations.
The board needs to strengthen its assurance framework and ensure its committees terms of reference are operating effectively, the report said. It added that the association needs to improve aspects of its stress-testing and further work was required to develop mitigation strategies and to complete the group’s assets and liabilities records.
Concerns around the group’s communication with the regulator were also raised, but the RSH said that Southern’s board recognised the issues and was working to improve overall control, compliance and reporting systems.
The regulator said Southern, which has a plan to build 7,000 homes of different tenure types over the next nine years, had an adequately funded business plan and its financial plans were consistent with its financial strategy.
However, it said the association had material risks it needed to manage and that its strategic commitment to developing homes for shared ownership and homes for private sale meant its ability to generate liquidity was subject to the volatility of the housing market.
“The scale of this reliance is reflected in key financial metrics, which indicate that the group has limited capacity to service its debt from margins generated solely from social housing letting,” the report said.
It also warned that Southern’s financial performance would be impacted by significant investment in fire safety works.
Sanctuary Housing Association, one of the country’s largest housing associations owning and managing 101,000 homes, was also graded in the regulator’s latest batch of judgemnts.
The association, which includes around 50 subsidiaries including a care arm, saw its financial viability grading drop from V1 to V2. It scored G1 for governance, the highest rating an association can receive.
The regulator said that while its financial plans were consistent with its financial strategy, it had an adequately funded business plan and was forecasted to meet its financial covenants, there were areas of improvement.
The regulator said that Sanctuary’s increased investment in existing homes and in the development of new housing for rent and outright sale weakened its interest cover position and in the short-term meant it will be reliant on its market sale programme to meet its interest costs.
“The expanded development programme gives rise to risks and exposures which Sanctuary will need to manage and, combined with increased investment in existing housing, reduces its capacity to deal with adverse events,” the regulator said.
It added that it had assurances that Sanctuary’s arrangements enable it to adequately control the organisation and continue to meet its objectives.
Craig Moule, Chief Executive – Sanctuary Group, said: “Sanctuary has a long, proud history of consistently delivering on our charitable social purpose of providing homes and care to those people who need support most.
"We believe that increasing reinvestment in our homes to ensure our residents are safe and secure is the right thing to do and, as is acknowledged in the regulatory judgement, we are able to do this while maintaining our strong and stable position. Now, more than ever, we must use our strength to invest in the communities we serve.”
Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) has maintained its ‘G1’ grading for governance and ‘V1’ grading for financial viability.
The regulator said it has assurance that the 53,000-home landlord complies with financial viability elements of the standard, but that it “continues to face risks which it needs to manage to ensure ongoing compliance”.
This is due to the significant levels of shared ownership and outright sales within the organisation’s business plan, alongside “an increased level of investment in existing stock”, which is “negatively impacting the financial performance of its core social housing business”.
Saffron Housing, which was formed in 2004 following a stock transfer from South Norfolk Council, maintained it’s ‘V1’ grading for financial viability and had its governance rating upgraded from ‘G2’ to ‘G1’.
In 2016, the 6,000-home landlord received a non-compliant ‘G3’ rating for governance after it failed to appoint board members properly. This was upgraded to ‘G2’ in 2018.
The regulator said Saffron “has continued to make positive progress in developing its governance arrangements” and has “strengthened its risk management and internal controls framework”.
Meanwhile, Anchor Hanover Group, Regenda and Magna Housing all had their ‘G1 V1’ ratings confirmed via strapline regulatory judgements.