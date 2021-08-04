Inside Housing launched a campaign last year with fire and carbon monoxide alarm specialist Aico to promote best practice in resident safety and to enable registered social landlords to provide widespread safe places to live.

As part of the resident safety campaign last year, Inside Housing launched a competition, in association with Aico, that sought to uncover good practice from social landlords on how they have worked with residents to raise awareness of safety issues. The idea was to flag up the very best approaches from across the sector and then help to spread the learning.

Now we are continuing the campaign by recruiting 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors to talk about what they’re doing, and as part of this we are also running a competition for 2020 to find great work in the sector. Inside Housing wants to use the competition to spread learning and help other organisations think about how they could improve their approach to health and safety.

Are you proud of your organisation’s resident safety initiative?

During the campaign last year we focused on three key areas:

Addressing how best to gain support from residents for property access

Carbon monoxide awareness and understanding of regulation

How to ensure resident safety in a supported environment

We hope your organisation continues to put resident safety at the forefront. #SaferHomes4All