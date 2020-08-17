‘Residents are at the heart of everything we do’

The first and most important priority for social landlords is to build high-quality homes that are safe to live in. However, the Hackitt Review also made it clear that to achieve this, it is vital for residents to have a strong voice and the ability to provide independent input into landlords’ safety policies.

Last year, Inside Housing launched a competition, in association with Aico, that sought to uncover good practice from social landlords on how they have worked with residents to raise awareness of safety issues.

The idea was to flag up the very best approaches from across the sector and then help to spread the learning.

Our panel of independent expert judges picked five housing associations looking at several solutions as examples of learning that other landlords could pick up on. The five winners were: Hyde Group, Optivo, WHG, Tamar Housing and ForHousing.