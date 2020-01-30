Residents of ‘neglected block’ in north London denied secure tenancies

Barnet Council’s housing and growth committee voted against changing its allocations policy to grant secure tenancies to long-standing non-secure tenants at Marsh Drive on Monday night.

Marsh Drive is the last original block standing on the council’s West Hendon Estate, which is in the midst of a 2,200-home regeneration project led by a joint venture between Barratt Homes and Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing.

Poor conditions at the block – particularly vermin, security issues, and damp and mould – have been highlighted on BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire Programme, as well as in an Inside Housing investigation.

More than half of its 232 flats are occupied by temporary accommodation residents on non-secure tenancies, meaning they are not entitled to a new home on the estate unlike leaseholders and secure tenants.

The residents had asked for secure council tenancies at meetings with the council and its ALMO, Barnet Homes, as compensation for their living conditions and in recognition of the fact that some have been in temporary accommodation for as long as 20 years.

But the council decided at the meeting on Tuesday that this would not be fair on households in greater housing need, amid fears it could face legal challenges from people in urgent need who have been made to wait longer for housing as a result, or people already moved away from regeneration schemes into other temporary accommodation.