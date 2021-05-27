Residents to be moved out of Lakanal House sister block to allow fire safety repairs

Council tenants will be offered temporary accommodation while they are out of the building or be given ’Band 1’ status to bid for a new permanent home through the council’s lettings systems.

Leaseholders meanwhile can either take an offer of temporary accommodation, or Southwark will buy back their home allowing them to purchase elsewhere.

All residents will also be offered a lump sum payment of £6,500. The council will also cover incidental costs of moving, such as phone connections and redirected post and provide a professional removal company to assist with the move.

A fire risk assessment in January 2020 revealed "substantial risks" at the block - including combustible phenolic foam window panels on the facade and issues with compartmentation which were said to “compromise the fire safety integrity and compartmentation to support ‘stay put’ strategy”.

In 2017, Southwark Council pled guilty to four offences under fire safety regulations in relation to the fire and was made to pay a £570,000 penalty.

Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member for homelessness and council housing, said: “Southwark Council’s most important commitment to our residents is that we will do everything in our power to keep them safe in their homes. Unfortunately, sometimes this means giving residents bad news, and last night, we had to inform residents in Marie Curie block in Camberwell that, in the future, they will need to move out of Marie Curie while we carry out major essential works, including fire safety improvements, to their homes and block.

“This follows intrusive investigations carried out since late last year, when the smell of smoke was reported travelling between flats. At that point the council, in consultation with the London Fire Brigade, introduced additional fire safety measures including fire wardens and communal alarms, and we have kept residents updated ever since. The block remains safe thanks to the extra measures we introduced.

“I can understand that this must be hugely worrying for residents in Marie Curie, especially after months of living through a pandemic, and we know the memory of the tragedy at Lakanal in 2009 exacerbates their fears. I would like to reassure all residents that we are here to answer all their questions and guide them through the next steps.

“I want to thank residents for their patience, understanding and resilience during a difficult time for them.”

The building safety crisis which has emerged in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire has required residents of several blocks to move out of their homes either permanently or temporarily, including a giant student development in west London.