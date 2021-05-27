Residents to be moved out of Lakanal House sister block to allow fire safety repairs

Residents of the sister-block of Lakanal House will be moved out of their homes for a year to permit remediation work to take place on the block, documents seen by Inside Housing reveal.
Residents of Marie Curie House in Southwark were told yesterday that the council requires them to leave the block for a year to allow them to carry out remediation work to gaps between flats discovered in fire safety investigations.
The block is built to the same design as its neighbour, Lakanal House, where a devastating fire which spread due to combustible external panels and internal defects killed six residents, including three children, in 2009.
Tenants and leaseholders in Marie Curie will be offered the chance to find a new permanent home or temporary accommodation before moving back in.
Works will commence in January, but the rehousing process will begin immediately. Landlord Southwark Council has told residents the block is still safe to occupy due to the presence of a waking watch and a fire alarm.
Investigations began at the 16-storey block late last year after a resident reported smelling smoke from neighbouring flats - raising concerns that fire separation between individual properties has been compromised.
Southwark wrote to residents on 27 November, telling them they had discovered “an issue in one flat, which needs further investigation”. They also dropped the ’stay put’ advice for the building and introduced a waking watch.
As a result of the issues, the London Fire Brigade served a deficiency notice on the building ordering Southwark to repair the issues by 29 January.
The council has since appointed contractor Engie to investigate the issues and has now discovered it needs to carry out intrusive works to repair internal defects, as well as external works which can be done with tenants in the building.
It is aiming to begin the works in January next year, beginning with the external works and starting the internal works once the block is empty.
Council tenants will be offered temporary accommodation while they are out of the building or be given ’Band 1’ status to bid for a new permanent home through the council’s lettings systems.
Leaseholders meanwhile can either take an offer of temporary accommodation, or Southwark will buy back their home allowing them to purchase elsewhere.
All residents will also be offered a lump sum payment of £6,500. The council will also cover incidental costs of moving, such as phone connections and redirected post and provide a professional removal company to assist with the move.
A fire risk assessment in January 2020 revealed "substantial risks" at the block - including combustible phenolic foam window panels on the facade and issues with compartmentation which were said to “compromise the fire safety integrity and compartmentation to support ‘stay put’ strategy”.
In 2017, Southwark Council pled guilty to four offences under fire safety regulations in relation to the fire and was made to pay a £570,000 penalty.
Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member for homelessness and council housing, said: “Southwark Council’s most important commitment to our residents is that we will do everything in our power to keep them safe in their homes. Unfortunately, sometimes this means giving residents bad news, and last night, we had to inform residents in Marie Curie block in Camberwell that, in the future, they will need to move out of Marie Curie while we carry out major essential works, including fire safety improvements, to their homes and block.
“This follows intrusive investigations carried out since late last year, when the smell of smoke was reported travelling between flats. At that point the council, in consultation with the London Fire Brigade, introduced additional fire safety measures including fire wardens and communal alarms, and we have kept residents updated ever since. The block remains safe thanks to the extra measures we introduced.
“I can understand that this must be hugely worrying for residents in Marie Curie, especially after months of living through a pandemic, and we know the memory of the tragedy at Lakanal in 2009 exacerbates their fears. I would like to reassure all residents that we are here to answer all their questions and guide them through the next steps.
“I want to thank residents for their patience, understanding and resilience during a difficult time for them.”
The building safety crisis which has emerged in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire has required residents of several blocks to move out of their homes either permanently or temporarily, including a giant student development in west London.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters