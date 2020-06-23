Residents with learning disabilities are at greater risk because of coronavirus

Food can pose challenges for people with learning disabilities beyond the difficulties arising from social isolation. One autistic resident has disordered eating needs and a history of stopping eating when he can’t access his preferred foods. Recognising the risks, staff at his home carefully planned food purchasing and management to ensure there was a regular supply.

Although we are focused on providing the best possible service for residents and helping them adapt, it is vital they are recognised as a vulnerable group requiring additional support from the government, Public Health England and clinicians.

At one of our schemes, we experienced first-hand the issues a person with a learning disability can face, after a resident was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

A staff member was unable to attend and provide support, as with normal hospital admissions, so communication with healthcare professionals was limited; they also did not have the resident’s full health details.

We were subsequently advised the resident had been placed on a ‘do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ order and would not be offered a ventilator if their condition deteriorated further.

We challenged this decision and it was successfully overturned.

The resident made a full recovery, but their example highlighted the need for us, as support providers, to closely monitor the progress of residents with learning disabilities in hospital throughout the pandemic. We developed guidance packs for all managers and COVID-19 passports linked to newly developed NHS guidance for hospitals assessing a person who has a learning disability or long-term physical disability.

We must not let up our focus on making these vital, significant, yet proportional adjustments to our new environment. CQC figures recently revealed a 175% rise in the number of unexpected deaths of people with learning disabilities and autistic people from 10 April to 8 May, when compared to the same period last year.

For years, people with learning disabilities have lived in an atmosphere of social isolation – we are just 15 years on from the Mental Capacity Act 2005, which granted capable people with learning disabilities the right to make their own decisions. We live in more enlightened times, yet the fresh crisis of coronavirus means our learning disability communities once again face the issue of being cut off from social contact. We cannot fail them.

Sara Keetley, operations director, Sanctuary Supported Living