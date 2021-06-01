ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Enter a search term
Search
→
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Enter a search term
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Revealed: 27 housing associations used furlough scheme during three-month period
News
01.06.21
by Dominic Brady
Twenty-seven landlords have used the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in recent months
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing associations make ‘no eviction’ pledge permanent for tenants that co-operate with landlords
Regulatory judgements: housing association rated non-compliant after being investigated by regulator
Large housing association announces permanent move to homeworking
Grenfell fire risk assessor misled KCTMO over qualifications, inquiry hears
The future of work is now about flexibility and blending office and home: how are organisations adapting?
Sponsored by
Node 4
Bereaved Grenfell family threatens legal action over government plan to republish withdrawn fire safety guide
Revealed: 27 housing associations used furlough scheme during three-month period
PA Housing chair steps down
RELATED STORIES
01.06.21
The future of work is now about flexibility and blending office and home: how are organisations adapting?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
28.05.21
The Week in Housing: racism in housing exists, just look at the numbers
28.05.21
Large housing association sees completions fall by more than a third
28.05.21
Housing associations make ‘no eviction’ pledge permanent for tenants that co-operate with landlords
28.05.21
Croydon’s Brick by Brick, the politics of planning reform and the cost of housing in Glasgow – find out what the sector has been tweeting about in May and who to follow
27.05.21
How can landlords work with residents to improve safety and compliance strategies?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
27.05.21
Housing associations’ sales income hits record £6bn, data shows
27.05.21
We must create leadership that is representative of the diverse communities we serve
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved