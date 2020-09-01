Richard Desmond's development company offers to pay £43m CIL charge for Westferry site
News01/09/20by Dominic Brady
Developer Richard Desmond has offered to pay a £43m Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) charge on the proposed Westferry Printworks development after his initial application controversially escaped the tax and raised question marks over his relationship with the housing secretary, Inside Housing can reveal.
