Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Richard Desmond's development company offers to pay £43m CIL charge for Westferry site

News01/09/20by Dominic Brady
Developer Richard Desmond has offered to pay a £43m Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) charge on the proposed Westferry Printworks development after his initial application controversially escaped the tax and raised question marks over his relationship with the housing secretary, Inside Housing can reveal.

To continue reading this article please

Login or Register

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn