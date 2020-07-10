Rishi Sunak’s summer statement promised ‘no one will be left without hope’ – but where’s the hope for renters?
Rishi Sunak’s summer statement laid out plans to protect jobs and the economy, but his promise that “no-one will be left without hope” is currently ringing hollow for renters. We urgently need a longer-term plan to protect them, writes Martin Hilditch
