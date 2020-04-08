RSH announces further measures to ‘reduce burden’ on sector

In an update this morning, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it will postpone the deadline for submitting accounts.

It also confirmed that no action will be taken against providers that miss the 30 September deadline to submit 2019/20 accounts, with the deadline being extended by three months.

The deadline for submitting financial viability assessments has been pushed back to 31 December.

While the RSH is still asking housing associations to submit their returns “as soon as reasonably practicable”, it said it recognises “that registered providers may face challenges” in doing so within the six months after year-end deadline set by legislation.

The regulator also said it will “take a proportionate response” where housing associations are unable to submit their usual level of value for money (VFM) reporting.