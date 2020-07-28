Rydon 'informally advised' it was in first place for Grenfell contract before procurement process ended

The lead contractor for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment project was tipped off the job was "ours to lose" before the formal procurement process ended after an "informal" chat at a conference, the inquiry heard today.
Stephen Blake, who was refurbishment director at Rydon for the duration of the project, was grilled about his longstanding relationship with the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) and the procurement process which resulted in the firm winning the job today.
Rydon was appointed in spring 2014, after bidding against rival contractors Durkan and Mullaley for the contract.
Today, it emerged that Mr Blake had a "professional relationship" with Peter Maddison, director of assets and regeneration at KCTMO, that dated back to the early 2000s.
The inquiry heard Mr Blake had forwarded an initial email from KCTMO’s consultancy Appleyards about the project to Jeff Henton, managing director at Rydon, describing it as “the Peter Maddison scheme which is right up our street”.
Mr Blake had earlier claimed to have had no contact with Mr Maddison before the formal tender process.
When asked to clarify his response, Mr Blake said: “We may have had an exchange about other bits of work but if it was specific about the tender, we didn’t have any dialogue about that...and I would see that as both people being totally appropriate.”
Today the inquiry was shown an email sent by Mr Blake to a legal representative at Rydon that read: “At the Housing conference we had meetings with senior representatives from K+C [Kensington and Chelsea]...we have been informally advised that we are in pole position - ours to lose.”
This referred to the Chartered Institute of Housing’s South East conference in Brighton held in March 2014. The conversation took place one day before Rydon’s tender interview with the KCTMO.
Last week the inquiry saw an internal Rydon email sent by Mr Henton a week later on 11 March – before the result of the tender was announced – which read: “I have spoken with Peter Maddison at KCTMO who informs me that our price… is in first place.
“Therefore subject to a small amount of value engineering, Peter should be in a position to recommend our appointment on this scheme to his board early next week.”
Mr Blake was also questioned about Rydon’s decision to attempt to keep more than £100,000 of the savings made by switching to the aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding by hiding the true cost of savings from the KCTMO.
When asked about this, Mr Blake said: “Changing in a contract environment is a way of creating margin for a contractor and that’s what we’ve done here.”
When asked who made the decision not to pass all the savings made from the switch onto the TMO, Mr Blake said: “I don’t know, but I’m responsible for that so it’s me.”
Phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry found that the ACM cladding was the “primary cause” of the spread of the fire.
The inquiry continues.
