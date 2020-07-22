Rydon manager brands Grenfell residents who complained about fire safety 'aggressive'

The inquiry saw another email from resident David Collins, which directly accused Mr Lawrence of responding to mess left by workmen in his flat by saying “why should I believe anything you say anyway” and “implying that I could be making this up for my own agenda because I have an axe to grind”.

Mr Lawrence said he “did not recall the specific conversation” but said he thought it was “not correct” because “that’s not how I would act with a resident”.

The inquiry also saw minutes where Rydon acknowledged a need to “increase our levels of courtesy” and complaints made to local councillors that the firms workmen were “very aggressive and threatening towards them”.

“I thought we were always courteous with the residents,” said Mr Lawrence. Mr Lawrence left Rydon in 2015.

Later, Mr Lawrence was questioned about concerns raised in 2015 and 2016 that Rydon was not sufficiently on top of its budget or quality control of the work.

In an email on 9 May 2016, Neil Reed, a consultant for Artelia which advised the TMO, wrote: “This is becoming a farce, despite all our efforts to ensure a smooth landing I have to say I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance.”

A year earlier, in May 2015, Mr Reed had emailed Mr Lawrence to “set out our frustrations with Rydon’s performance on this project” noting the lack of quantity surveyors and lack of responses to queries about changes.

On 22 June, Mr Lawrence emailed his boss at Rydon saying: “At the moment we have a poor performing site which is mainly but not totally caused by poor surveying and cheap incompetent subcontractors.”

He said today: “I think that’s just me having a vent.” He said he could not recall which subcontractor he was referring to.

The inquiry also heard about the decision to use highly combustible insulation to fill a gap around the new window sets installed during the refurbishment, which went against the design specification and building regulations.

In his Phase One report, chair Sir Martin Moore Bick singled out the new windows as a flaw which allowed the fire to spread out of the fourth floor kitchen where it started and ignite the cladding, noting that the “configuration and materials of the windows” gave a “disproportionately high” chance of this happening.

The new windows for the tower were insulated with Celotex TB4000 and Kingspan Thermopitch. Both are combustible and the Celotex had a fire rating of F - well below the minimum standard of A2.

The inquiry saw that non-combustible mineral wool insulation had been included in the original specification for the tower.

The windows were fitted by a subcontractor SD Plastering, but they were not given design responsibilities meaning, as Mr Lawrence accepted, this responsibility fell to Rydon.

He said: “I think as a team we agreed that was the way forward. I don’t think there was a formal approval process.”

He added: “I don’t think we were cognisant that there were regulations relating to the window… and we were doing a process we had always done at Rydon.”

Combustible insulation is very widely used in window sets in high rises across the country, but has been linked to multiple fires which have spread up buildings.

Other emails seen by the inquiry show Mr Lawrence blasting an early attempt at the window replacement carried out in a show flat as “a disaster”.