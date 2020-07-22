Rydon manager brands Grenfell residents who complained about fire safety 'aggressive'

The contracts manager for Rydon during the Grenfell Tower refurbishment described residents who raised complaints about fire safety and cladding as “vocal and aggressive”, at the inquiry today.
Simon Lawrence, who led the work on the tower for design and build contractor Rydon, was today taken through various emails about complaints including one where he referred to “rebel residents”.
He revealed he had been tipped off by building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (the TMO) that “there were several vocal residents and one of which could be extremely vocal and was quite well known by the TMO”.
Pressed by counsel for the inquiry Richard Millett, he confirmed this was a reference to Edward Daffarn - a contributor to the Grenfell Action Group blog, which famously warned of a fire before the disaster in June 2017.
Giving evidence to the inquiry today, Mr Lawrence said: "I felt there were several very vocal, dare I say it aggressive, residents that in my opinion regardless of what work was being carried out would still have found a reason to complain."
He was shown an email from Mr Daffarn in September 2014 raising concern that residents have been “given no choice or opportunity to comment on the windows or cladding that we are to receive”.
Another email, sent to London Fire Brigade, raised concern about firefighter access to the site and said: “Please can you ensure that the fire brigade will monitor the changes on Lancaster West Estate that impact on our fire safety and could you also inform us where we should assemble in the event of a fire?”
Another complaint from Mr Daffarn related to a broken self closer on a fire door, with police evidence demonstrating it was still broken on the night of the fire. No record of any response from Mr Lawrence was found.
In another email, Mr Lawrence briefed the TMO on options for installing ‘heating interface units’ (which controlled water to each flat from the communal boiler) inside kitchens or on hallways - a topic of particular concern for many residents.
In it he wrote: “I’ve not mentioned the need to fix through asbestos ceilings for the pipework boxing… I assume you don’t need to be questioned on this by Mr Daffarn.”
Asked if this was an attempt to hide the asbestos issue, he said: “The moment asbestos is mentioned, whether it’s safe to be left in place or not, would be another matter for Mr Daffarn to complain to the TMO.”
“If his complaint is justified, what’s wrong with that?” asked Mr Millett.
“That’s between the TMO and Mr Daffarn,” replied Mr Lawrence.
The inquiry saw another email from resident David Collins, which directly accused Mr Lawrence of responding to mess left by workmen in his flat by saying “why should I believe anything you say anyway” and “implying that I could be making this up for my own agenda because I have an axe to grind”.
Mr Lawrence said he “did not recall the specific conversation” but said he thought it was “not correct” because “that’s not how I would act with a resident”.
The inquiry also saw minutes where Rydon acknowledged a need to “increase our levels of courtesy” and complaints made to local councillors that the firms workmen were “very aggressive and threatening towards them”.
“I thought we were always courteous with the residents,” said Mr Lawrence. Mr Lawrence left Rydon in 2015.
Later, Mr Lawrence was questioned about concerns raised in 2015 and 2016 that Rydon was not sufficiently on top of its budget or quality control of the work.
In an email on 9 May 2016, Neil Reed, a consultant for Artelia which advised the TMO, wrote: “This is becoming a farce, despite all our efforts to ensure a smooth landing I have to say I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance.”
A year earlier, in May 2015, Mr Reed had emailed Mr Lawrence to “set out our frustrations with Rydon’s performance on this project” noting the lack of quantity surveyors and lack of responses to queries about changes.
On 22 June, Mr Lawrence emailed his boss at Rydon saying: “At the moment we have a poor performing site which is mainly but not totally caused by poor surveying and cheap incompetent subcontractors.”
He said today: “I think that’s just me having a vent.” He said he could not recall which subcontractor he was referring to.
The inquiry also heard about the decision to use highly combustible insulation to fill a gap around the new window sets installed during the refurbishment, which went against the design specification and building regulations.
In his Phase One report, chair Sir Martin Moore Bick singled out the new windows as a flaw which allowed the fire to spread out of the fourth floor kitchen where it started and ignite the cladding, noting that the “configuration and materials of the windows” gave a “disproportionately high” chance of this happening.
The new windows for the tower were insulated with Celotex TB4000 and Kingspan Thermopitch. Both are combustible and the Celotex had a fire rating of F - well below the minimum standard of A2.
The inquiry saw that non-combustible mineral wool insulation had been included in the original specification for the tower.
The windows were fitted by a subcontractor SD Plastering, but they were not given design responsibilities meaning, as Mr Lawrence accepted, this responsibility fell to Rydon.
He said: “I think as a team we agreed that was the way forward. I don’t think there was a formal approval process.”
He added: “I don’t think we were cognisant that there were regulations relating to the window… and we were doing a process we had always done at Rydon.”
Combustible insulation is very widely used in window sets in high rises across the country, but has been linked to multiple fires which have spread up buildings.
Other emails seen by the inquiry show Mr Lawrence blasting an early attempt at the window replacement carried out in a show flat as “a disaster”.
