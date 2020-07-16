Rydon ‘relied on others’ to check Grenfell cladding compliance, inquiry hears

Simon Lawrence, a former contracts manager at Rydon who led the firm’s involvement in the refurbishment, said it used “competent specialist sub-contractors” to make sure the cladding met requirements.

He said this was how Rydon fulfilled its contractual obligations to Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation to be “responsible for the design of the works” and ensure they were compliant.

Sub-contractor Harley Facades drew up cladding designs, while architecture firm Studio E approved them as “fit for construction” without needing further input from Rydon, Mr Lawrence asserted.

That appears to contradict evidence from Studio E’s Neil Crawford, who previously told the inquiry that it was not engaged to check safety compliance and saw its role as being “limited to responding to specific queries”.