Sadiq Khan calls for ‘triple-lock’ protection for private renters in London during COVID-19 crisis

As part of the changes brought in by the government to help tenants during the coronavirus crisis, LHA rates have been increased to match the cheapest third of rents in a given area.

However, Mr Khan believes that this does not go far enough in London and has called on the government to increase this to match median market rents in any locality.

In addition to this, the mayor wants shortfalls in rental payments of private tenants unable to cover costs due to COVID-19 to be topped up by the government.

Part of his plans also involves making Section 8 of the Housing Act, which allows landlords to evict tenants on the grounds of non payment of rent, a discretionary rather than mandatory mechanism to evict someone.

Currently, if you owe two or more months’ rent at the time of the legal proceedings, tenants can be evicted by landlords on mandatory grounds. This means, if it can be proved, the judge must automatically make an outright possession order.

Making it a discretionary reason for eviction will mean the court can take into account a tenant’s circumstances and make its own decision on whether it is reasonable to evict.

Mr Khan has also suggested that Section 21 evictions, also known as no fault evictions, should be scrapped so that landlords cannot pursue this as a means of evicting a tenant as an alternative to Section 8.

Under current Section 21 eviction laws, landlords are able to give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract has come to an end.

The government has outlined its intent to scrap this and effectively create open-ended tenancies, with landlords being required to provide a “concrete-evidenced reason for bringing the tenancy to an end”. However, this has yet to be brought into legislation and Mr Khan is calling for this decision to be expedited.

Commenting on the proposals, Caitlin Wilkinson, policy and public affairs manager at Generation Rent, said: “Many simply aren’t able to pay the rent and will be at risk of eviction and homelessness from June.

“The government needs to step in and ensure housing benefit covers the rent, through removing benefit caps and increasing LHA.

“We know there will always be some people who can’t claim benefits, which is why the added layer of protection from eviction is so important. No one should face eviction, debt and homelessness in the midst of a pandemic.”