Sadiq Khan set for final call on £1.4bn estate regeneration scheme

This week, Wandsworth Council’s planning committee approved proposals for Winstanley and York Road Estate in Battersea, which includes demolishing the current blocks and building 2,550 new homes.

Consultation on the plans first started around seven years ago.

Ravi Govindia, leader of Wandsworth Council, said the approval brings the local authority “one step closer” to delivering on the plans.

Mr Khan is likely to give the scheme extra scrutiny after previously attacking the council for a “wholly unacceptable” cut in the number of affordable homes at a £9bn development around Battersea Power Station.

The new project, being delivered via a joint venture between the council and Taylor Wimpey, will have around 35% affordable housing.

Work has already started on the first phase of the project after gaining approval in 2018.