‘Safe homes and support help our tenants flourish’

Are there additional safety measures that you have in place in your properties?

While many of our tenants might need a higher level of fire safety requirements because of their potential ability to evacuate quickly, it is the tenant’s home and as some have moved from institutional environments, we don’t want to replicate that with emergency lighting and signage. If we wouldn’t have it in our home, we won’t put it in theirs.

The fire risk assessment isn’t done until the tenant moves in so that the evaluation has the tenant in mind and how they will be using the property. Then our compliance officers come up with options to make sure the tenant is safe in their home.

Golden Lane has spent more than £1m on a fire safety programme in the past two years. We did a wholesale review of all our fire risk assessments and as a result we have upgraded many of the fire doors and installed smoke detectors in all habitable rooms. We don’t have sprinklers in many of our properties, but we have installed them into some of our sites where we know there might be issues with evacuation.

The next stage is to use a system that can pull the data remotely from the site to minimise the number of on-site visits – the fewer visits we can make to a property, the better.

How has the housing association had to adapt during lockdown and as a result of COVID-19?

Our tenants are some of the most vulnerable, so tenant safety is paramount. Many were shielding and needed our 24-hour helpline, so it was important that we set up our staff to work at home as quickly as possible. We also provided ‘easy-read’ formats of the government documentation so that our tenants could understand what was happening and why.

The relevance of the vulnerability of people with a learning disability has been shown in recent NHS England data that states that 45% of the deaths of people with a learning disability notified to the Learning Disabilities Mortality Review were COVID-19-related.

Mencap analysis reveals that there are a high proportion of COVID-19-related deaths in care homes – 31%. There has been double the usual number of deaths recorded – around an additional 550 deaths of people with a learning disability than expected for this time of year. This shows how vulnerable this group of society are and there are concerns that they are being overlooked at this time.

From a property safety perspective, we have distributed Firescape UK Homes-Safe packs, which include an extinguisher, to all our residents to add an extra layer of safety.

Our tenant group – More Voices, More Choices – looks at all our new initiatives to offer feedback. They helped us put together an easy-read instruction guide for the Homes-Safe pack to help tenants understand how to use them.

Golden Lane continued with our maintenance programme through lockdown. We have built a database of tenants who are shielding and those with any symptoms, so before any repair is deployed we know what the situation is in the property.

Our compliance programme also continued for gas checks and we managed to maintain it with very few issues.

COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to evaluate what we do and how we do it across the whole organisation. During lockdown we started to diagnose repairs before entering the property using FaceTime, and it’s worked really well.

The properties manager has been able to virtually walk around a home with the tenant and support worker to understood the job and what materials they would need before arriving. It’s made the job far more efficient so we’re going to continue this, along with a few other initiatives that have been positive.