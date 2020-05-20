Sage agrees affordable home deals worth £116m

Sage Housing, which is backed by US property investor giant Blackstone, will take ownership of 541 new homes across 13 development schemes around the country through the investments.

The deals are all Section 106 planning agreements with developers, which see a portion of units on new sites allocated for affordable housing.

Sage said that Section 106 deals have slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that it still intends to meet its target of amassing a 20,000-home stock in its first five years.

Rod Cahill, interim chief executive at Sage, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to invest in new affordable homes, in areas of high housing need, across the country, despite COVID-19 uncertainty.

“We are determined to play our part in reviving construction and its contribution to the economy and in delivering the affordable homes that the UK desperately needs.”