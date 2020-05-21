Scotland sets out plan to re-open construction sites and unfreeze housing market

Announcing the plan today, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, said: “The construction industry will be able to carefully implement steps one and two of its six-step restart plan which it has developed with us.

“However, let me be clear that there must be genuine partnership with trade unions – this can only be done if it is done safely.”

From next week the Scottish government will allow “phases 0-2” of the industry restart plan to be implemented. Phase 0 is the planning of getting back to work, phase 1 the site preparation and phase 2 is the “soft start” of site works, which means reduced work can start where physical distancing is possible.

Phase 0: Planning · Phase 1: Covid-19 Pre-start Site prep

Phase 2: “Soft start” to site works (only where physical distancing can be maintained)

Phase 3: Steady state operation (only where physical distancing can be maintained)

Phase 4: Steady state operation (where physical distancing can be maintained and/or with PPE use) · Phase 5: Increasing density/productivity with experience

The government has said that the sector can only move to the next phases of the industry plan after it has consulted with the government.

Phase 2 of the government’s overall routemap will also see the Scottish government relax restrictions on housing moves.

The Welsh and Northern Irish government’s also decided against re-opening their housing markets last week, despite housing secretary Robert Jenrick unfreezing the market in the UK.