Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Scottish construction sites set to reopen

News11/06/20by Lucie Heath

Construction sites in Scotland are set to reopen at a reduced capacity as the sector enters the next phase of its coronavirus restart plan.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Sharelines
Construction sites in Scotland are set to re-open at a reduced capacity, as the sector enters the next phase of its coronavirus restart plan #ukhousing
“The health and safety of construction workers and the public remains the top priority as we begin to restart the industry." @KevinStewartSNP #ukhousing

Phase two of the plan, which was devised by the industry in line with Scottish government guidelines, will see the ‘soft start’ of sites where social distancing can be maintained.

It is the third of a six-phase approach announced by the government late last month. Phase zero was the planning stage, while phase one involved pre-start site preparation.

The majority of construction sites in Scotland have been shut down since the end of March, with only ‘essential’ projects, such as coronavirus testing and treatment sites, being allowed to stay open.

Read More

Next Scottish government must deliver 53,000 affordable homes, says housing sectorNext Scottish government must deliver 53,000 affordable homes, says housing sector
Scotland reconvenes homelessness group to help develop post-coronavirus planScotland reconvenes homelessness group to help develop post-coronavirus plan

By entering phase two, contractors will now be able to slowly build up workforces to optimum capacity while physical distancing remains in force.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on development in Scotland, and housing minister Kevin Stewart admitted that the government was unlikely to meet its target of delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2021 as a result.

On the reopening of sites, Mr Stewart said: “The health and safety of construction workers and the public remains the top priority as we begin to restart the industry.

“In considering the industry’s readiness to move to the next stage, we have taken an evidence-led approach.

“The sector’s response to the crisis continues to be responsible and measured, and I am satisfied that it is well placed to progress into this next phase.

“I must reiterate, however, that easing restrictions will not mean returning to how things were before the virus.

“Physical distancing, hand hygiene and other critical behaviours will be essential in each area to ensure public and workforce confidence.

“I am pleased that we are now able to take this significant step in safely returning the industry to work.”

ContractorCoronavirusDevelopmentGovt agency/department/organisationHousebuilderScotland
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn