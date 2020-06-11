Scottish construction sites set to reopen

Phase two of the plan, which was devised by the industry in line with Scottish government guidelines, will see the ‘soft start’ of sites where social distancing can be maintained.

It is the third of a six-phase approach announced by the government late last month. Phase zero was the planning stage, while phase one involved pre-start site preparation.

The majority of construction sites in Scotland have been shut down since the end of March, with only ‘essential’ projects, such as coronavirus testing and treatment sites, being allowed to stay open.