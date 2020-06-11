Scottish construction sites set to reopen

Construction sites in Scotland are set to reopen at a reduced capacity as the sector enters the next phase of its coronavirus restart plan.
Phase two of the plan, which was devised by the industry in line with Scottish government guidelines, will see the ‘soft start’ of sites where social distancing can be maintained.
It is the third of a six-phase approach announced by the government late last month. Phase zero was the planning stage, while phase one involved pre-start site preparation.
The majority of construction sites in Scotland have been shut down since the end of March, with only ‘essential’ projects, such as coronavirus testing and treatment sites, being allowed to stay open.
By entering phase two, contractors will now be able to slowly build up workforces to optimum capacity while physical distancing remains in force.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on development in Scotland, and housing minister Kevin Stewart admitted that the government was unlikely to meet its target of delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2021 as a result.
On the reopening of sites, Mr Stewart said: “The health and safety of construction workers and the public remains the top priority as we begin to restart the industry.
“In considering the industry’s readiness to move to the next stage, we have taken an evidence-led approach.
“The sector’s response to the crisis continues to be responsible and measured, and I am satisfied that it is well placed to progress into this next phase.
“I must reiterate, however, that easing restrictions will not mean returning to how things were before the virus.
“Physical distancing, hand hygiene and other critical behaviours will be essential in each area to ensure public and workforce confidence.
“I am pleased that we are now able to take this significant step in safely returning the industry to work.”