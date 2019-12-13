Scottish government to launch first-time buyer loan scheme next week

“Some first-time buyers trying to buy a home can call on the financial help of relatives or friends, but for many, saving for a deposit has become an obstacle,” says Kevin Stewart #ukhousing

Buyers will not be required to make any monthly payments on the loan and no interest will be charged

The government’s contribution will be secured on the equity of the home and buyers must repay the government’s percentage equity share when they sell their home.

Under the scheme, which was announced by the Scottish National Party (SNP) in April, all first-time buyers will be able to apply to the Scottish government for a £25,000 loan, as long as at least 25% of their home will be covered by a mortgage.

For example, if the government’s original contribution amounts to a 10% equity share in the property, the government will receive 10% of the sale price when the home is sold.

The loan can be used in addition to money provided by the UK government through a Help to Buy or Lifetime ISA, but cannot be used in conjunction with another Scottish government shared equity scheme, such as Help to Buy (Scotland).

Last month, the UK government closed its Help to Buy ISA scheme, which involved participants gaining a government bonus of up to £3,000 when buying their first home, for new participants. The scheme had run since 2015 and allowed potential first-time buyers over the age of 16 to save with the income free of tax.