Scottish housing association workers to become part of coronavirus test-and-trace system

Grampian Housing Association is partnering with NHS Grampian to offer staff as volunteers for its coronavirus tracing system.

The initiative will involve housing association staff speaking to people who have tested positive for coronavirus, calling all people they have made contact with and providing information back to the NHS.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing, told Inside Housing: “Housing associations are, in my view, unique in terms of the third sector.

“We have assets, resources and a skill set amongst staff that is perfect for this sort of role and this sort of collaboration.”

Grampian, which has furloughed a quarter of its staff in response to coronavirus, will be asking furloughed employees to participate in the scheme. It is considering donating the time of those who are still working.

Online training will begin this week and protocols are being drawn up around data-handling, alongside a list of frequently asked questions.