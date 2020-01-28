Scottish housing associations call on government to fund partnerships following “extremely concerning” Brexit report

Following the release of a report titled Social and Equality Impacts of Brexit, the SFHA has called on the Scottish government to fund partnerships between housing associations and organisations that provide services such as financial inclusion and welfare rights services.

Released on Monday, the Scottish government-commissioned report identified 137 potential social impacts across groups which may experience discrimination or exclusion, including migrants, homeless people and people on low incomes.

The potential social impacts include the loss of legal rights, employment protections, funding opportunities, healthcare rights and impacts on food, fuel and medicine.