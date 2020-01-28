Scottish housing associations call on government to fund partnerships following “extremely concerning” Brexit report

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) is demanding increased funding for partnerships between landlords and support organisations after a report released by the Scottish government found that Brexit is “highly likely” to impact vulnerable groups.
Following the release of a report titled Social and Equality Impacts of Brexit, the SFHA has called on the Scottish government to fund partnerships between housing associations and organisations that provide services such as financial inclusion and welfare rights services.
Released on Monday, the Scottish government-commissioned report identified 137 potential social impacts across groups which may experience discrimination or exclusion, including migrants, homeless people and people on low incomes.
The potential social impacts include the loss of legal rights, employment protections, funding opportunities, healthcare rights and impacts on food, fuel and medicine.
Potential impacts on housing include an increase in child homelessness caused by cuts in public services and a reduction on the number of homes being built due to a slump in the construction industry.
The report also said any post-Brexit cuts in public services, such as the NHS, social security and local government services, “will adversely affect people on low incomes, especially those on Universal Credit”.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “The findings in this report are extremely concerning.
“Housing associations and co-operatives’ tenants are already often on lower incomes, and the Scottish government’s report has found that they could face further hardship, such as rising fuel and food prices, as a result of Brexit.
“For this reason, we are asking the Scottish government to deliver measures that will protect the poorest and most vulnerable people.
“Many support agencies do not have a presence across the whole of Scotland, including rural and remote areas, but housing associations do, and this is why they are well placed to work with other organisations to ensure tenants can access the advice they need.
“However, in order to do this, it is vital that the Scottish government makes funding available. SFHA and our members will work with the Scottish government to ensure those who require support after Brexit can access it.”