Scottish Housing Regulator responds to ‘bullying’ allegations

In a letter addressed to James Dornan, convenor of the Local Government and Communities Committee, George Walker, chair of the Scottish regulator, said the organisation “does not tolerate bullying”.

He said the board took time in February to reflect on issues raised in the media concerning SHR’s governance arrangements and concluded it had a “thorough and robust approach when deciding to use statutory powers”.

Mr Walker was responding to a letter sent by the committee to the regulator in April, asking it to answer questions raised by a series of articles that appeared on website Scottish Housing News.

This included an article that contained allegations of “bullying” made by an anonymous housing association director, as well as a Freedom of Information Act response which found that just one of the 12 decisions taken since 2014 to undertake statutory action was sanctioned by the board.