Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Scottish landlord agrees £114m financing deal with M&G following Wheatley merger
News
10/02/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Only one of 56 ACM-clad London blocks gets government cash
Next Article
Supported housing provider found non-compliant over issues of ‘serious regulatory concern’
Related Stories
Only one of 56 ACM-clad London blocks gets government cash
Supported housing provider found non-compliant over issues of ‘serious regulatory concern’
Sector bodies raise concerns that First Homes plan could hit social housing numbers
Jenrick unveils plans for ‘First Homes’ with £100,000 discounts
Scottish government to pump extra £16m into affordable housing programme
Behind the numbers: what impacts have legal aid cuts had on housing?
“Computer says no”: how a new exhibition is exposing the bureaucracy faced by homeless people
Housing legal aid cases given funding fall by almost 40% in a decade
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved