Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Scottish social housing capital market investment grows by more than 40%
News
18.12.20
by Lucie Heath
Five years ago, there was no investment from the capital markets at all
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Widely used polystyrene insulation system shown to be ‘similar’ to Grenfell-style cladding in Australian fire test
Six housing associations get downgrades in latest regulatory judgements
London homelessness pressures reaching ‘worst-ever levels’, councils warn
Kingspan issued legal threat to Twitter critic just hours after Grenfell fire
Scottish social housing capital market investment grows by more than 40%
Cities must increase housing development targets by 35%
UK Housing Awards 2020 – the winners
The pandemic has shown us the importance of partnership working
RELATED STORIES
18.12.20
The pandemic has shown us the importance of partnership working
17.12.20
Aggregator completes fourth deferred deal at its lowest rate yet
17.12.20
Housing association fined £80,000 after employees suffer nerve damage
17.12.20
Lease-based provider rated non-compliant following investigation
17.12.20
Scottish social landlords highlight own areas of non-compliance in annual assurance statements
17.12.20
It’s not just how many new homes and where, but what’s affordable and what’s not
17.12.20
Homelessness is still a crisis
16.12.20
Six housing associations get downgrades in latest regulatory judgements
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved