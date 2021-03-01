Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Scrapping Universal Credit boost will suck £1.2bn from housing sector, warns G15
News
01.03.21
by Nathaniel Barker
Scrapping the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit from April will suck £1.2bn out of the housing sector, the G15 has warned
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Non-compliant housing association to be closed down this summer
Social housing owned by for-profit providers increases by 75%
Kingspan used BRE report on failed test as basis for 29 desktop studies, Grenfell Tower Inquiry reveals
UK’s largest retirement home builder registers affordable housing arm
Scrapping Universal Credit boost will suck £1.2bn from housing sector, warns G15
Large housing association invests £50m on new land-led scheme
Council investigates ‘sub-standard’ temporary accommodation claims by London MP
A tenant’s perspective on how to make the white paper work
RELATED STORIES
01.03.21
Large housing association invests £50m on new land-led scheme
01.03.21
Council investigates ‘sub-standard’ temporary accommodation claims by London MP
01.03.21
A tenant’s perspective on how to make the white paper work
01.03.21
More than 450 new EWS assessors being trained, Pincher reveals
01.03.21
Deploying repairs during the pandemic
SPONSORED ARTICLE
01.03.21
The pandemic has hit the mental health of tenants and staff. The government and private sector must work on a solution
01.03.21
Planned maintenance: what is the COVID-19 impact?
01.03.21
Addressing domestic abuse must include LGBTQ+ people
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved