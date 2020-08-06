Section 106 replacement will deliver ‘at least as much’ affordable housing, says government
06/08/20 by Nathaniel Barker
Overhauls to the planning system replacing Section 106 agreements with a new flat rate levy will deliver “at least as much, if not more” on-site affordable housing, the government has claimed
