Sector must attract ‘new and different players’ to drive innovation, says Homes England boss

The comments came in answer to a question about what “housing innovation” looks like to Homes England, the government’s housing delivery agency.

Nick Walkley told the Chartered Institute of Housing’s International Housing Summit that the sector should be looking to attract players that “challenge our delivery models, do things in a different way and take different sets of risks.”

In response, Mr Walkley said: “First of all, kind of counterintuitively, housing innovation looks like doing what we say we’re going to do metronomically and better than we do it at the moment.

“Turning out sustainable affordable homes in great communities shouldn’t count for innovation – it’s the entry level.

“When you look at the really innovative organisations, what they’re really good at is their core business and they do it obsessively, quietly and without expectations of praise or thanks.

“My agency and the sector as a whole has just got to do more of that and do it repeatedly. The horror of building safety tells us how far we’ve got to go.”

Last year, Homes England struck a multimillion-pound deal with Japan’s biggest builder, Sekisui House, to build thousands of modular homes across the country.

The deal saw Sekisui House and Homes England invest in Urban Splash’s new ‘House’ development business, which will focus on the delivery of modular homes. The investment included £22m of new equity from Sekisui House, £35m from Urban Splash, and £30m of equity and debt funding from Homes England.