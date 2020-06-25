Sector-wide ‘Homes at the Heart’ campaign launched to put social housing at centre of COVID-19 recovery
News25/06/20by Dominic Brady
Housing groups have launched a campaign urging the government to provide a “once-in-a-generation” investment in social housing to support the economic and social recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
