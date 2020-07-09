Senior fire engineer accused of ‘abdication of responsibility’ over failure to query Grenfell cladding plans

“I was aware that there were proposals to overclad the building, but because we didn’t discuss this, I didn’t see fit to say to the design team, ‘We need to have a discussion about what you’re doing with the overcladding’,” Mr Ashton said.

“Now, maybe I should have said that, but it didn’t come from them – they didn’t say, ‘We would like to talk to you about what we’re doing with the overcladding’. I assumed that that would happen at some point in the future.”

He said he was aware that serious cladding fires had occurred worldwide, and that the use of combustible materials in cladding systems could pose a fire safety risk.

“I mean, obviously, as a fire consultancy, we were aware of a number of serious fires that had occurred worldwide because of the use of inappropriate materials on buildings, and some in the UK,” he said.

Asked directly what he had learned from his knowledge of several large cladding fires in the UAE, he said: “That combustible cladding shouldn’t be used on high-rise buildings.”

He also accepted that he was aware of a British Standard document on external wall facades that raised concerns about the way a cladding fire could spread up a building, affecting multiple floors simultaneously.

At the time Mr Ashton produced his reports, the proposed cladding system featured zinc cladding panels and combustible plastic insulation. The latter would not have been permitted under building regulations without a test.

However, Exova’s involvement in the project was reduced to answering ‘ad hoc’ queries from 2014 onwards, because the contractor that took over the work, Rydon, decided not to continue the formal appointment of the fire consultancy.

Asked about the statement in his report that the plans would have no adverse effect with regard to external fire spread, he explained that he was primarily discussing requirements regarding the roof of the building and space separation.

Ms Grange asked him: “Given… the fact that you had been told about the overcladding and had been sent some details of what that might involve, do you agree that this statement was potentially misleading for the readers of it, because they might have thought that the cladding would have no adverse effect?”

Mr Ashton replied: “In theory they might not have had any adverse effect. If we had stopped at ‘it is considered that the proposed changes will have no adverse effect on the building in relation to external fire spread’, full stop, that could be questioned, in my view.

“But we weren’t in a position to say that unequivocally, you know, that there are no implications for external fire spread, which is why we said we would confirm this by a future analysis.”

Asked why he did not at least explain the regulatory requirements for a cladding system, he said: “I think that, had we had a specific meeting to discuss those proposals, which were a fairly significant part of the design, then all of those things would have come out.

“But we never had a dialogue with them… In another project, for example, the architect or the project manager would contact us and would say, ‘We would now like to talk about how we’re going to deal with the external wall construction – or in this case the overcladding – can we have a meeting?’ That never happened.”

The inquiry continues with further cross-examination of Mr Ashton today.