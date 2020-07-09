Shelter demands more protection for renters as English Housing Survey exposes widespread financial difficulties

Figures from the English Housing Survey 2018/19 show that more than one million (28%) private renters find it difficult to pay rent, while 61% reported having no savings at all. The proportion of social renters without any savings is 82%.

Shelter noted that private renting households spent 33% of their household income on rent on average and this increased to 47% for people aged between 16 and 24.

The government’s eviction ban, which started in March and was extended in June, is to be lifted on 23 August.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the figures reflect the “bleak situation” for renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.