‘Shockingly poor workmanship’ went ‘unchecked’ in Grenfell cladding system, inquiry hears

A CV which was provided to the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation - the company which managed the tower on behalf of the council - as part of the tender process by Rydon claimed he was able to “coordinate design” and assist with value engineering. He said today he had no experience of either and would not have been qualified to do so.

He left the project in July 2015 after he was offered a job elsewhere. Asked about this today he said: "We had fallen behind programme... We were working extremely long days, there was a lot of pressure, it was affecting my home life. When I was given the opportunity to leave for another job offering more money… I couldn’t turn it down."

Mr O’Connor was granted vulnerable witness status by the inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which meant his face did not appear on the live stream of the hearings today.

The inquiry saw an email from Clare Williams, project manager for - the company which managed the tower - sent in April 2015 asking him to provide “the fire rating of the cladding and fixings”.

This was in relation to a fire risk assessment Mr O’Connor had carried out for the site. She followed it up in June 2015, marking the subject header as “URGENT, URGENT, URGENT”.

Mr O’Connor said he did not recall what he did with the email, but that he thought he would have forwarded it to the architects. There is no record of him doing so.

Asked about the process of checking materials coming to the site to ensure they were correct, he said that this was left to specialist subcontractors and he only monitored for the time of arrival.

"We were using tried and tested subcontractors, there was a bit of trust there," he said.

The question was raised in the context of the switch of Celotex RS5000 insulation, as specified, for Kingspan Kooltherm K15, which was not, for some of the lower floors. Both products are combustible.

Following his manager, Simon Lawrence, yesterday telling the inquiry residents who complained about safety were “vocal and aggressive”, Mr O’Connor was shown an email where he referred to one flat as a “problem property” after a complaint from the resident.

“He will shout it from the rooftops if not resolved properly,” he wrote.

Asked what he meant by this, he said it was in reference to the fact that the leaseholder had done work to his flat which made completing the works more difficult.

The inquiry continues on Monday with further evidence from Rydon witnesses.