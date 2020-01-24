Short on time? Friday’s housing news in five minutes

Top story: English Housing Survey: government welcomes homeownership rise but overcrowding hits record levels

It is that time of the year again when the government publishes its annual English Housing Survey.

The mammoth report, which considers the conditions and tenures residents across the country are living in, has a number of interesting take aways.

The headline figure was that the number of young people (aged between 25 and 34) was up, with 41.2% of this age bracket being owner-occupiers, compared with 37.6% in 2017/18. However, the report revealed a spike in the number of residents living in overcrowded housing.

This was particularly present in the social rented sector, which saw 8% of all tenants of that tenure living in overcrowded homes.

West London council to assess 171 estates for regeneration in major borough-wide plan

Hounslow Council is embarking on a major review of all of its housing stock as part of a new borough-wide plan to upgrade and regenerate its homes. The west London council is assessing the state of 171 of its estates to prepare a programme of wide-scale regeneration that will last over the next two decades. The plan will also see the council build 5,000 new affordable homes by 2022.

