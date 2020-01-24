Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All

Short on time? Friday’s housing news in five minutes

News24/01/20by Jack Simpson

A round-up of the top stories this morning from Inside Housing and elsewhere

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

Top story: English Housing Survey: government welcomes homeownership rise but overcrowding hits record levels

It is that time of the year again when the government publishes its annual English Housing Survey.

The mammoth report, which considers the conditions and tenures residents across the country are living in, has a number of interesting take aways.

The headline figure was that the number of young people (aged between 25 and 34) was up, with 41.2% of this age bracket being owner-occupiers, compared with 37.6% in 2017/18. However, the report revealed a spike in the number of residents living in overcrowded housing.

This was particularly present in the social rented sector, which saw 8% of all tenants of that tenure living in overcrowded homes.

Click here to read full story

West London council to assess 171 estates for regeneration in major borough-wide plan

Hounslow Council is embarking on a major review of all of its housing stock as part of a new borough-wide plan to upgrade and regenerate its homes. The west London council is assessing the state of 171 of its estates to prepare a programme of wide-scale regeneration that will last over the next two decades. The plan will also see the council build 5,000 new affordable homes by 2022.

Click here to read full story

Lunchtime long read

Lunchtime long read

Today sees the fifth and final instalment of deputy editor Peter Apps’ Grenfell Inquiry phase two preview. In this instalment he looks at the warnings the local community made to those managing the block and how so many of these concerns fell on deaf ears.

Click here to read the preview

Quote of the day

Quote of the day

“One may doubt the wisdom of mounting a costly judicial review over a regulatory judgement, but others may sympathise with the association’s frustrations, too.”

Inside Housing’s deputy news editor, Nathaniel Barker, gives his account of what was an enlightening two days at the High Court, which saw housing association Inclusion take on the regulator in a bid to have a non-compliant rating quashed.

Click here to read the full piece

In the papers

In the papers

Picture: Getty

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has followed up on its investigation from last year looking into the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) freeze with an explainer as to why the government’s recent announcement around unfreezing the LHA rate for housing benefit will not make much difference.

The organisation applied the new rate to a list of 62,000 two-bed rental adverts and found that only 900 properties under the new rate are affordable.

Local news

Local news

Picture: Getty

Almost 7,000 households on Greenwich Council’s housing waiting list have been on it for more than five years, according to a report in South London Press.

Meanwhile, the East London and West Essex Guardian reports that the mayor of London has reduced Waltham Forest Council’s 10-year housing target by almost 6,000 homes after a report revealed smaller sites were being overestimated.

Morning Briefing
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn