Short on time? Friday’s housing news in five minutes

Top story: Almost 70% of high rises have not had cladding materials identified, investigation reveals
Inside Housing has obtained data which reveals that councils are yet to identify the type of cladding on 70% of high-rise buildings across England.
Local authorities have previously been told they need to provide information about the type of cladding on all high-rise blocks to the government by March.
However, councils have been given just £4m in funding between them to carry out the work and also have limited powers for inspection and enforcement.
Identifying types of cladding is the first step in the government’s efforts to ensure that a range of dangerous cladding and insulation systems are removed from tower blocks in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Northern Irish housing association to take over scandal-hit landlord’s stock
Choice Housing, which owns over 10,000 homes in Northern Ireland, has announced plans to take over the stock of Victoria Housing Estates (VHE).
This is the latest chapter in the scandal surrounding VHE, which was first investigated by the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland in 2015, following concerns raised from HM Revenue and Customs in relation to a number of loans issued by the housing charity.
Choice Housing is now consulting with tenants over the potential stock transfer.
Today Inside Housing reveals that the type of cladding on most of England’s high rises is still unidentified. Peter Apps takes a deeper look into why councils are struggling to get hold of the information.
“It’s not hard for a politician to say they are in favour of more beauty and more trees, but it is much harder to tackle some of the fundamental issues that the commission says need to be addressed.”
As the government’s Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission released its final report earlier this week, Jules Birch gives his opinion on the document and how likely it is that the proposals will be implemented.
Various nationals continue to report on the revelations coming out from the second phase of the Grenfell Inquiry, with The Guardian focusing on a lawyer's claim that those involved in the refurbishment could face life sentences. Read Inside Housing’s coverage of day four here.
Also in The Guardian is a piece about hundreds of flooded households who will not receive a penny of compensation promised by Boris Johnson because of a “postcode lottery” being applied by the government.
Meanwhile, the BBC has an exclusive that the government’s official review into HS2 “strongly advises against cancelling” the project.
Cheshire West and Chester Council is changing its social housing allocation policy, meaning around 7,000 people on the list will now be pushed to find alternative sources of housing, according to the Northwich Guardian.
Reporting on new government figures, Scottish Housing News reports that Scotland accounted for 18% of the increase in the public sector’s new housing output across Britain in 2019.
Finally, Guild Living has submitted plans to build over 300 retirement apartments on the site of a soon to be demolished Homebase store in Bath, per Somerset Live.