Short on time? Friday’s housing news in five minutes

Top story: Almost 70% of high rises have not had cladding materials identified, investigation reveals

Inside Housing has obtained data which reveals that councils are yet to identify the type of cladding on 70% of high-rise buildings across England.

Local authorities have previously been told they need to provide information about the type of cladding on all high-rise blocks to the government by March.

However, councils have been given just £4m in funding between them to carry out the work and also have limited powers for inspection and enforcement.

Identifying types of cladding is the first step in the government’s efforts to ensure that a range of dangerous cladding and insulation systems are removed from tower blocks in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Northern Irish housing association to take over scandal-hit landlord’s stock

Choice Housing, which owns over 10,000 homes in Northern Ireland, has announced plans to take over the stock of Victoria Housing Estates (VHE).

This is the latest chapter in the scandal surrounding VHE, which was first investigated by the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland in 2015, following concerns raised from HM Revenue and Customs in relation to a number of loans issued by the housing charity.

Choice Housing is now consulting with tenants over the potential stock transfer.

