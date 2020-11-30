Sign up for Inside Housing’s new newsletters

News30.11.20by Peter Apps

As part of its new offer to readers, Inside Housing is launching a range of new bulletins to help you stay up to date with the stories that matter most to you. 

New fortnightly bulletins will offer round-ups of all of our news, comment and insight on Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as fire safety and homelessness.

We will also offer a weekly round-up – The Week in Housing – straight to your inboxes every Friday afternoon.

All of our existing bulletins will continue, with weekly topic bulletins now curated by reporters to ensure the most relevant information reaches you fast.

You can also sign up to get breaking news alerts first, as well as our daily news bulletin.

Click here to manage your newsletters or register to get them for the first time here

 

Daily

  • Daily news – the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox daily.

Weekly

  • Tenancy management – a round-up of stories on all aspects of tenancy management, from allocations to evictions.
  • Council focus – the latest social housing news focused on local authorities delivered to your inbox.
  • Regulation and legal – a bulletin with news and briefings on key legal rulings, legislation and court cases. Plus training, jobs, regulation and other workplace issues.
  • Development and finance – a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
  • Asset management and sustainability – a round-up of news, views and analysis on social housing repairs and maintenance and sustainability issues.
  • Grenfell Inquiry round-up – a weekly round-up of matters relating to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
  • The Week in Housing (new) – a newsletter running through the key developments for the housing sector and the must-read stories.

Fortnightly

  • Scotland (new)
  • Wales (new)
  • Northern Ireland (new)
  • Homelessness (new)
  • Fire safety (new)
  • Care and support

