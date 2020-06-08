Social care must seize the moment to take centre stage

For a start, we have seen an injection of around £3bn to help local authorities address the challenges posed by coronavirus, including measures to protect the cash flow of care providers whose viability is threatened by increasing costs. In the context of ever smaller commissioning fees, this is to be welcomed.

A key ask of the sector for years has been an integrated approach to local health and care. This has eluded us for far too long. Yet, within a matter of weeks we have seen a co-ordinated approach on a range of issues, including the safe discharge from the NHS to social care settings.

Local resilience forums have been set up with joint collaborative working between agencies on matters such as resource allocation and the supply of relevant equipment. There are efforts to bring together the NHS, the armed forces and others to scale up the supply chain and improve speed and reliability in the delivery of essential items.

Some local authorities are setting up ‘provider hubs’ in their areas to offer professional advice and support to all care providers in their fight against COVID-19. Crucially, the hub is a collecting point for key information and data in relation to care providers and care users.

In a sector that has faced long-term people shortages, there is a significant increase in the number of volunteers to the health and care sectors. Three-quarters of a million people have put themselves forward to play a vital role in saving and protecting lives. The government has set ambitions to attract 20,000 people into social care in the next three months, with involvement from ‘Skills for Care’ to make it easier for employers to access online induction training for staff.

After the current crisis has abated, publication of the Social Care Green Paper must be a key priority for this government. Failure to capitalise on the progress made so far would be a wasted opportunity.

Over the past few weeks many mistakes have been made in relation to the care sector, not least in terms of testing and the supply of PPE. However, we are beginning to see what is possible when there is a will and strategic focus. In this, as in many other areas, I really hope we do not revert to the ‘old normal’.

Chan Kataria, chief executive, EMH Group