‘Social landlords can make a real difference to families like mine’: an interview with the founder of Harry’s Pledge

One year ago, during National Carers Week, a new campaign launched calling on social landlords to pledge to do more for carers. Twelve months on, during this year’s National Carers Week, Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch speaks with Hayley Charlesworth, founder of the Harry’s Pledge campaign, about the progress to date and why the objectives are more important than ever
Harry’s Pledge, named after Ms Charlesworth’s six-year-old son Harry Charlesworth, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, was launched during National Carers Week in June and has now gathered 48 backers.
In the next edition of Inside Housing we’ll be looking at what backing the pledge has meant for one social landlord.
Harry’s Pledge asks social landlords to sign up to the following four commitments:
As employers: To be a carer-friendly employer, supporting people with caring responsibilities by making policies carer-friendly and ensuring they can work flexibly.
In our workspaces: To make offices and community spaces as accessible as possible.
In the homes we build: To build more fully accessible homes, routinely considering accessibility in general needs stock and how more homes can be adapted.
Training and career progression: To professionalise care further with clear qualifications/career paths and lobbying for changes in pay and rewards.
In this video interview, Hayley talks about her interactions with social landlords over the past year and emerging learning, why she wants more landlords to sign up, and her family’s experiences over the past year.
