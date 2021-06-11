‘Social landlords can make a real difference to families like mine’: an interview with the founder of Harry’s Pledge

“Social landlords can make a real difference to families like mine”: This #NationalCarersWeek, Hayley Charlesworth, founder of the @HarrysPledge campaign, speaks out about what changes #UKhousing should be making

In the next edition of Inside Housing we’ll be looking at what backing the pledge has meant for one social landlord.

Harry’s Pledge , named after Ms Charlesworth’s six-year-old son Harry Charlesworth, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, was launched during National Carers Week in June and has now gathered 48 backers.

Harry’s Pledge asks social landlords to sign up to the following four commitments:

As employers: To be a carer-friendly employer, supporting people with caring responsibilities by making policies carer-friendly and ensuring they can work flexibly.

In our workspaces: To make offices and community spaces as accessible as possible.

In the homes we build: To build more fully accessible homes, routinely considering accessibility in general needs stock and how more homes can be adapted.

Training and career progression: To professionalise care further with clear qualifications/career paths and lobbying for changes in pay and rewards.