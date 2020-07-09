Twitter
Social landlords’ service delivery improving but staffing pressures to come, RSH’s COVID-19 survey finds

News09/07/20by Dominic Brady

Registered providers are maintaining adequate levels of service delivery, with repairs work increasing, but staffing pressures will increase in the coming months, according to a Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) survey.

Fiona Macgregor, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing, at Housing 2019 (picture: Guzelian)
In its third monthly coronavirus survey, the RSH found that emergency and urgent repairs are being completed, health and safety checks are being rescheduled and repairs backlogs are stable.

But the regulator noted that demand for repairs is still 15% to 30% lower than usual, meaning “providers may see higher demand for repairs in the future which would add to existing backlogs”.

The survey findings, published today, predict that when the government pauses shielding restrictions for at-risk individuals there will be an increase in the number of tenants who feel able to allow contractors into their homes.

All registered providers with 1,000 or more homes, as well as smaller landlords with a high proportion of supported accommodation, have been asked to complete the survey, which had a 99% response rate.

Despite increased availability of testing and completion of risk assessments, providers remain concerned about the health and safety of their staff in care and support settings, the RSH said.

It added: “Some providers report that staff have cancelled leave and worked longer hours to cover absences, and that there may be staffing pressures later in the year as a result.

“Providers continue to maintain adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE), but some continue to report concerns about future access and costs.”

Last month’s report warned of increasing numbers of expiring gas safety certificates and the latest survey shows continued pressure. The number of providers reporting that they are completing most, rather than all, gas safety checks has risen slightly.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said: “We are pleased that housing associations and local authorities are able to report continuing stable service delivery for tenants and further progress towards recovery.

“We recognise that some operational challenges still remain and will continue to monitor the situation through these surveys for the time being.”

Asset managementCare and supportCoronavirusRegulation and Governance
