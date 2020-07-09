Social landlords’ service delivery improving but staffing pressures to come, RSH’s COVID-19 survey finds

In its third monthly coronavirus survey, the RSH found that emergency and urgent repairs are being completed, health and safety checks are being rescheduled and repairs backlogs are stable.

But the regulator noted that demand for repairs is still 15% to 30% lower than usual, meaning “providers may see higher demand for repairs in the future which would add to existing backlogs”.

The survey findings, published today, predict that when the government pauses shielding restrictions for at-risk individuals there will be an increase in the number of tenants who feel able to allow contractors into their homes.

All registered providers with 1,000 or more homes, as well as smaller landlords with a high proportion of supported accommodation, have been asked to complete the survey, which had a 99% response rate.