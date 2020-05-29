‘Sometimes I cry. It’s very difficult for me, all of this’: lockdown and temporary housing

“Everything is too much right now,” Stavroula Tsakou tells Inside Housing over the phone from her London home.

Where she is sounds chaotic. Ms Tsakou interrupts the call to tell her children in the background to be quiet. When she returns, she is in tears. “Everything’s difficult, everything,” she says. “I am afraid and it’s too much stress sometimes. I cry. It’s very difficult for me, all of this.”

Ms Tsakou is speaking from Abbots and Levine Hostel in Camden, where she lives with her two children, aged three and 10.

They have one bedroom, a living room, bathroom and kitchen – all the rooms are separated by a communal corridor and some are on different levels. She is currently pregnant with her third child.

This family is one of thousands who are stuck in temporary accommodation during lockdown. Latest figures show that 88,330 households were living in temporary accommodation at the end of 2019, a 64% increase on 2009.

Despite its size, this group has remained largely invisible during the crisis. Both the government and media attention have mainly focused, understandably, on efforts to house rough sleepers.

Yet it takes more than a roof to stay safe during a pandemic. Of the 88,330 families living in temporary accommodation at the end of last year, 14,010 were living in B&Bs or hostels, meaning they are required to share facilities with other families.

Jasmine Basran, policy and public affairs manager at Crisis, says the charity is currently supporting many people who are living in this situation, some of whom are sharing kitchens and bathrooms with up to 10 other people.

“They’re really worried that they’re at heightened risk of COVID-19,” she says.

“As you can imagine, that’s really anxiety-inducing and a real strain on mental health.”