Sovereign adds £27m shopping centre to commercial portfolio
News07/10/20by Dominic Brady
Sovereign Housing Association has completed its largest ever commercial property investment with a £27.2m deal with BlackRock UK Property Fund to buy a shopping centre and car-park in Bristol.
